Julia
Best
July 5, 1937-
November 7, 2019
Marietta, GA- Mrs. Julia Best, 82, of Marietta, GA passed on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Cobb Tranquility Hospice. Funeral Service for Mrs. Best will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at New Bethel SDA Church, Pastor Stephan Davis is officiating and Pastor K. S. Smallwood will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be held at Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Julia M. Best was the second born of three children born to the late Lila Johnson on July 5, 1937 in Millen, GA. She received her education in Jenkins County Public School System in Millen, GA. Julia was employed for many years in the Muscogee County School System and later transitioned to the Columbus Medical Center, working tirelessly as a health care provider and retiring in 2002. Julia was a dedicated member of New Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church where she faithfully served as a Sabbath School Teacher, Adventist Youth Leader, Prison Ministries Associate and Sabbath School Superintendent. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Sergeant First Class James R. Best, US Army, Retired.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories, six children, Marsha Alexander, James (Reba) Best, Angela Sopson, Tammy Best, Troy Best and Leslie Best; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Lee Stanley, Savannah, GA and Rudolph Stanley, Columbus; one brother-in-law, Franklin (Earnestine) Best; one sister-in-law, Mary (Jesse) Gordon, Savannah, GA; a life-long physician and friend, Dr. Janine Burgher-Jones and a host of other relatives, church members and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 14, 2019