Julia
Brooks
April 6, 1934-
August 8, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Julia Brooks, 85, of Phenix City, AL died Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Faithful Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Earnest Sneed IV, officiating. Interment will follow in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Brooks was born April 6, 1934 to the late Ethel L. McKelve and the late Benny Ford. She was a member of Faithful Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Southern Phenix.
Survivors include three sons, Robert Brooks (Patricia) of Cairo, GA, Clifford Brooks (Renee), and Cleveland Brooks (Ellen) both of Phenix City, AL; Fourteen grandchildren; thirty-four great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; caregivers; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 12, 2019