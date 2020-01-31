|
Julia Edna Miles
Payne
June 19, 1939-
January 29, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- Julia Edna Miles Payne, 80, of Columbus, GA. died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation, Butler, GA.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church with Reverend Howard White and Reverend Lynn Meadows-White officiating. A private interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon following the services at the church according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory Columbus.
Julia was born June 19, 1939 to Richard Rudolph Miles and Edna Carlisle Miles, now deceased. Siblings T. Talmadge Miles, John Paul Miles, and Sue Miles Nevitt are also deceased. Julia was a 1957 graduate of Jordan Vocational High School and a 1984 graduate of Columbus State University (then Columbus College). Julia married Donald Payne in on June 9, 1957 and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage. She was an active member of Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church.
Julia was a pioneer professional woman in Georgia, and was the first Georgia employee of UTC's Pratt and Whitney, where she held positions including Manager of Community Relations and Manager of Compensation and Benefits, and won two UTC Special Awards. Julia also held positions in UTC's Career and Sikorsky divisions until her retirement.
In retirement Julia enjoyed contributing to many church and civic organizations in leadership roles, including training and mentoring women through the Christian Woman's Job Corps and similar organizations. Her most recent civic undertaking had been as an organizer, then coordinator, then avid supporter of Pierce Chapel's reading and mentoring partnership with Fox Elementary School. The activity she most enjoyed in retirement was the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children Donna Payne Pounds (Randy) of Butler Georgia and son David Paul Payne (Jenny Chapman Payne) of Columbus Georgia, 7 Grandchildren, Marcus de Oliveira, Spencer Payne, Courtney de Oliveira, Holly Payne Mulholland (U.S. Army CW2 James), R. Miles Mauldin (Jennifer), Stewart Payne and Michael de Oliveira; 2 great-grandchildren, Jay and Hugh Mulholland; a brother, Richard C. Miles (Betty) numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, those so desiring may make contributions to the Pierce Chapel United Methodist Faith Promise 5122 Pierce Chapel Road Midland, Georgia 31820.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 31, 2020