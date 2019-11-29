Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Julia Ford


1939 - 2019
Julia Ford Obituary
Julia
Ford
November 13, 1939-
November 25, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Julia Chambers Ford, 80, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, November 25, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, November 29, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home.
Ms. Ford was born November 13, 1939 in Russell County, AL to the late Junior Chambers and the late Julia Brown Chambers. She was a 1958 graduate of South Girard School, a graduate of Alabama State University, a member of Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church, a licensed, ordained minister, and employed by the Phenix City School system as a teacher.
Survivors include her son, John Ford, III (Monica); one daughter, Vanessa Raymona Ford; four grandchildren, Micheal Andre Estell, Jr; Briana J. Ford, Byron J. Ford and Brandi J. Ford and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2019
