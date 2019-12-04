|
Julia Rippe
Haluski
October 3, 1915-
December 2, 2013
Columbus, GA- Julia Rippe Haluski, 104, of Columbus, GA died Monday, December 2, 2019 at Brookside Glen.
Cryptside services will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Chapel of the Pines Mausoleum at Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Speer officiating according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Mrs. Haluski was born October 3, 1915 in Elkhorn, WV daughter of the late John and Sophie Surway Rippe. She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was a very devoted and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and the best mother-in-law ever. Mrs. Haluski loved flowers and loved to cook.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Joe Haluski and 12 siblings.
Survivors include her son, Joe Haluski (Dannette) of Perry, GA, daughter, Sophie Kirby of Columbus, GA, grandchildren, Jason Haluski (Tammy) of Anchorage, AK, Holly Haluski Jones (Sy) of Douglas, GA, Kevin Kirby and Christopher Kirby (Andrea) all of Columbus, GA, and great-grandchildren, Brenton Kirby, Cade Jones, Cannon Jones, Star Kirby, Arre-mon Kirby and Catherine Kirby.
Flowers will be accepted, but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to Brookside Glen 400 Bradley Park Dr. Columbus, GA 31904.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 4, 2019