Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Ward Chapel AME Church
1330 Talbotton Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Ward Chapel AME Church
1330 Talbotton Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia Vera Cook Obituary
Julia Vera
Cook
March 9, 1932-
April 22, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Julia Cook, 87, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Orchard View Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Columbus, GA. Funeral Services will be held 12 noon, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Greater Ward Chapel AME Church, 1330 Talbotton Road, Columbus, GA with Rev. Terrence Evans officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC. 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA 31901. Visitation will be from 10 am - 12 noon Friday, April 26, 2019 at the church before the service. Ms. Cook was born on March 9, 1932 in Opelika, AL to the late Jack Grant Sr. and Zellnar Odom Grant. She was a Orthopedics nurse at the Medical Center for 15 years, worked at Home Health, The Family Medicine Clinic, Women's Health with Dr. Thomas Malone and Dr. Fleming until her retirement. Ms. Cook was preceded by her parents; her brother, Jack Grant, Jr. and her daughter, Ann Grant. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her daughter, Gwendolyn Leonard; her grandchildren, Sabrina, Vernissa, Jeffery and Jaret Leonard; her great-grandchildren Kyra, Jaylen, Alaysia Leonard and Trent Coleman; her adapted sons, Joseph F. Gunn and Dean Leonard; special gratitude to cousins Margie McCallister and Jeraldine Hodges; and a host of family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmomorialchapel.com. Phone: 762-524-7709
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019
