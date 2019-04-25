Julia Vera

Cook

March 9, 1932-

April 22, 2019

Columbus, GA- Ms. Julia Cook, 87, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Orchard View Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Columbus, GA. Funeral Services will be held 12 noon, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Greater Ward Chapel AME Church, 1330 Talbotton Road, Columbus, GA with Rev. Terrence Evans officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC. 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA 31901. Visitation will be from 10 am - 12 noon Friday, April 26, 2019 at the church before the service. Ms. Cook was born on March 9, 1932 in Opelika, AL to the late Jack Grant Sr. and Zellnar Odom Grant. She was a Orthopedics nurse at the Medical Center for 15 years, worked at Home Health, The Family Medicine Clinic, Women's Health with Dr. Thomas Malone and Dr. Fleming until her retirement. Ms. Cook was preceded by her parents; her brother, Jack Grant, Jr. and her daughter, Ann Grant. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her daughter, Gwendolyn Leonard; her grandchildren, Sabrina, Vernissa, Jeffery and Jaret Leonard; her great-grandchildren Kyra, Jaylen, Alaysia Leonard and Trent Coleman; her adapted sons, Joseph F. Gunn and Dean Leonard; special gratitude to cousins Margie McCallister and Jeraldine Hodges; and a host of family and friends.