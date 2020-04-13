|
Julian P.
Benton
February 16, 1921-
April 11, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama- Julian Preston Benton, 99, of Phenix City, AL died peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, Alabama. A private memorial service at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Mr. Benton was born February 16, 1921 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Julian and Jennie Kinsey Benton.
He was a 1940 graduate of Central High School in Phenix City, AL, spent 21 years in the US Army and retired as a Command Sergeant Major. He later retired from Civil Service at Fort Benning, Georgia. After retirement, he owned and operated Benton's Lawn and Leisure. He enjoyed his retirement with his wife, Esther, by traveling widely, including many special "memory-making" trips with their children and grandchildren.
Mr. Benton is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Esther McCollister Benton; brother, William "Bill" J. Benton; and sister, Juanita Harrington. He is survived by his six children: Cathy Greene (Billy), Karen Oliver (Steve), Jan Scott (Barron), Julie Pelletier (Mark), Jay Benton, and Kevin Benton (Cheryl); grandchildren include Scott Greene (Patti), Bill Reese (Kelli), Amy Dismukes, Scott Oliver, Stephanie Oliver (Roger), Elizabeth May (Chris), Nathan Scott (Megan), Brent Pelletier (Christina), Kyle Pelletier (Sarah Jane), Josh Benton (Laura), and Sarah Benton; 20 great grandchildren; sisters, Jacqueline Tortorich and Jannett Hadley; many nieces; nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mr. J.P. loved fishing, reading, and gardening. He loved picking fresh fruits and sharing with all of his friends and family. He loved his God and his church, Lakewood Baptist of Phenix City, AL as well as promoting missions through trips with the church and Builders For Christ.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bill Nichols State Veterans Home for their kindness and loving care.
Memorial donations may be given to Lakewood Baptist Church Missions, Builders For Christ, or Bill Nichols State Veterans Home.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2020