Julie Dowling

Pattillo

July 18, 1942-

May 17, 2019

Georgetown, TX- On May 17, 2019, Julie Anne Dowling Pattillo passed away at her home in Georgetown, Texas. She was born on July 18, 1942, in Columbus, Georgia, to C. Earl and Ruth McNamara Dowling. She married her eternal companion Charles, on August 14,1960, and later was sealed in the Los Angeles Temple. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. One great achievement of her life was raising three wonderful children. Julie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many church callings and especially loved working in Relief Society and the Primary. Her love for music provided her the opportunity to serve as ward organist for many years.

She is survived by her husband Charles, a son and two daughters, David Pattillo, Sandy, Utah; Jenifer(Ryan) Emmerson, Georgetown, Texas, and Elisabeth Pattillo, Georgetown, Texas; and four loving grandchildren (Karis, Courtney, Janna, Emily); five precious great-grandchildren and two sisters, Gloria Kyne, San Antonio, Texas, and Susan Greer, Columbus, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, C. Earl and Ruth Dowling, and one grandson, Joe Emmerson.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Larkin Mortuary - Riverton located at 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 31 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Larkin Mortuary in Riverton, Utah. Friends are invited to greet the family during the viewing on Friday evening and again on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 1:45 pm at the same location. For condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 26, 2019