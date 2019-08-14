|
|
June Brown
Voynich
December 28, 1925-
August 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- June Brown Voynich, 93, of Columbus, Georgia died peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home at Spring Harbor. A rosary followed by visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Thursday, August 15 at Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home on Macon Road. The funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 16 at 11:30 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church followed by a private interment at Parkhill Cemetery. June was a Christmas baby born December 28, 1925 to William Aris Brown and Mary Elizabeth Brown. She was born in Detroit, Michigan but Nashville, Tennessee was forever home as that is where she grew up, went to school and regularly visited her parents until their passing. Shortly after World War II, she met a handsome young pilot, John Joseph Voynich. They married February 6, 1946 and shared 59 years of travel and adventure during his career in the Air Force and then as a college professor until his passing in 2005. No matter where they were stationed in the US, the cars always carried license plates from June's home state of Tennessee. Their many postings ranged from Germany to Alaska with stops in between in Nevada, California, Illinois and Massachusetts. Georgia became home when John took a teaching position at the University of Georgia in 1967, and then Columbus became their final and favorite home in 1969 when he joined Columbus State University. June and John were well matched when it came to travel and adventure. You could always expect yes as June's answer to a new posting somewhere in the country or the world, to hosting a last minute party for 40 or more, or jumping tandem off a cliff to see what John's hang gliding was all about. She took up snow skiing in Germany and continued in Alaska and Massachusetts with a few adventures from Georgia out to Colorado and Utah. Adventure and saying yes included going back to college in her later years to complete a degree that had been put on hold to raise a family. For her three sons she was always the den mother, school volunteer, cookie baker, and full-time participant in family life. As a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother June was always engaged, interested and joyful to the very end. In fact, she passed away while thanking the aide who was helping her dress. That's just who she was. June is preceded in death by her son W. Gregory Voynich who she lost in 2006. She is survived by her two remaining sons J. Michael Voynich and his wife Susie of Atlanta and S. Scott Voynich and his wife Rhonda of Columbus and by Greg's wife Donna Voynich of Columbus. June's memory will be cherished by her nine grandchildren – Amy (Matt) Shaffer, Mike (Jennie) Voynich, Matt (Lani) Martz, Anna (Wes) Bledsoe, Melissa (Chris) Warren, Karen (Clint) Evans, Emily (John) Ellison, Steven (Sara) Voynich and John Robert (Jessica) Voynich and by her twenty-eight great-grandchildren who loved her as their Gigi. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to St. Anne Catholic Church or the Spring Harbor Foundation.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019