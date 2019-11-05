|
June
Jones
February 5, 1932-
November, 3, 2019
Upatoi, Georgia- June Jones, age 87, of Upatoi, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Pines Mausoleum, Parkhill Cemetery, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 2:00 pm.
June was born in Phenix City, Alabama on February 5, 1932; the daughter of Oscar Louis Rumsey and Gladys Mae Williams Rumsey. June was raised in the Columbus area and graduated from Columbus High School in 1949. She married Eugene Thomas Jones on September 7, 1952. They attended Upatoi United Methodist Church.
June was an entrepreneur, she owned a few businesses in the area through the years, including the Victorian Tea Room in Warm Springs, GA and Peppercorn and Ivy in Columbus, GA.
Preceded in death by: her parents and her husband of 65 years Tommy.
Survivors include: her daughter Gina (Mike) Hartshorne; her son, Todd (Kevin) Jones; four grandchildren, Jason (Mandy), Kristian (Nick), Ivy, Hunter Ann; three great grandchildren, Blake, Tyler, Kenadi; a brother Oscar "Punkin" Rumsey; and many nieces, nephews and other family members and family friends that will cherish her memory.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 5, 2019