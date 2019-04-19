Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
Salem, GA
Junior Damon
Dorsey
February 26, 1939-
April 11, 2019
Atlanta, GA- Mr. Junior Damon Dorsey, 80, of Atlanta, GA passed Thursday, April 11, 2019 in McDonough, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m EST, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Salem, AL with Rev. Dr. Eric Marks, pastor, officiating; Rev. Quenton T. Dorsey, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Dorsey was born February 26, 1939 in Salem, AL to the late Henry Dorsey and the late Ethel Drain Dorsey. He attended Lee County Public Schools and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Salem, AL.
Survivors include four daughters, Mary Ann Huguley (Alfred), Cynthia Dorsey (Raymond), Beverly Parker (Herbert), and Patricia Hector (Terrence); two sons, Dennis Dorsey (Lakeisha) and Kenneth Anderson (Tijuana); two sisters, Daisy Crayton and Ada Ford; a companion, Betty Wyche; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2019
