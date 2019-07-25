|
|
Justin Benjamin
Hale
November 4, 1978-
July 20, 2019
Columbus, GA- Justin Benjamin Hale, 40, of Columbus, GA died Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Brownsville, TX.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Pastor Neil Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Justin was born November 4, 1978 in Farmerville, LA son of Ronald Dean Hale of Atlanta, GA and Deborah Jane Watson Curtin of Laguna Vista, TX. He worked in the Lawn Care business.
Survivors other than his parents include his children, Courtlyn Hale, Colt Hale, Brooklyn Hale and McKenzie Hale all of Columbus, GA, sister, Alyssa Zerges (Shawn) of Atlanta, GA, sister-in-law, Kacy Shafer (Michael) of Columbus, GA, grandmother, Lois Hale of Illinois, beloved mother of his children, Nicole Hale of Columbus, GA, mother-in-law, Patti Grotecloss (Bruce) of Columbus, GA, and nephews, A.J. and Brantley Zerges and Dominick Soto all of Atlanta, GA.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 25, 2019