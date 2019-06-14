|
Kalyn
Daniels
December 15, 1999-
June 8, 2019
Hurtsboro, AL- Ms. Kalyn Daniels, 19, of Hurtsboro, AL passed Saturday June, 9, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church #3 (Wende), Hurtsboro, AL, with Rev. Thomas Gathright, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Daniels was born December 15, 1999 in Russell County, AL to William and Pamela Daniels. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church #3 in Hurtsboro, AL.
Survivors include her parents, William and Pamela Daniels; two sisters, Karnesha Nelson of Hurtsboro, AL and Jamari Anthony of Midway, AL; one niece, Brooklyn Nelson of Hurtsboro, AL; grandparents, Otis Nelson, Minnie Nelson, and Arthur Bellamy all of Hurtsboro, AL; a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 14, 2019