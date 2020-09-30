1/
Karen Bell
1943 - 2020
Karen
Bell
October 20, 1943-
September 24, 2020
COLUMBUS, GA- Karen Bell, 76, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on September 24th 2020 at her home with her family.
Karen was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on October 20 1943. Karen graduated from Mercy Nursing School to begin her career as a registered nurse. She was married to Terence M. Bell, on August 22, 1964.
She steadily advanced in her long career as a nurse, ultimately retiring as a leader in Quality Assurance for the Bradley Center of St Francis Hospital in 2011.
She had passion for auto racing, family genealogy, gardening, friends, and long chats in her cozy, welcoming home. For Karen, there were no strangers, only friends she had not met.
She is survived by her sons Matthew J. Bell, of Parker Colorado and Michael G. Bell of Roswell Georgia as well as the grandchildren she so cherished Boyd Bell, Rachel Bell, Cameron Bell, and Eliott Bell.
In her memory, a celebration of life will be held on Thursday October 1st from 11am to 1pm at Striffler Hamby Funeral Home in Columbus Georgia. She will then be buried following a funeral mass at 9am in St Mary Church, Pinckney Michigan on October 3rd.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers please make donations to Columbus Hospice on Moon Road or alternatively online at https://www.columbushospice.com/donate



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
