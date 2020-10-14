1/
Karen J. Fuller
1942 - 2020
Karen J.
Fuller
June 30, 1942-
October 11, 2020
Waverly Hall, GA- Karen J. Fuller, 78 of Waverly Hall, Georgia, formerly of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Church in the County, Cataula, Georgia, with Reverend Tommie Hart officiating.
Karen was born in Gordon, Nebraska, on June 30, 1942, to the late, Joseph Michael Teahan and Ora Lessie Leibli Teahan. She was a member of The Church in the County. Karen was the founder of the Gala Quilt Guild and was the past President of the Columbus Homemakers. She was preceded in death by her husband Capt. (Ret) Ralph R. Fuller.
Karen is survived by her two sons, Mark R. Fuller and wife Donna of Tallahassee, FL, and Trev E. Fuller of Columbus, GA, three grandchildren, Grace Fuller of Troy, AL, Ellie Fuller of Statesboro, GA, and Faith Fuller of Tallahassee, FL.
Flowers are accepted or donations in Karen's memory may be made to Columbus Hospice, www.columbushospice.com
Flowers are accepted or donations in Karen's memory may be made to Columbus Hospice, www.columbushospice.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Church in the County
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
