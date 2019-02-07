Karen Sue Peavy

Howard

May 29, 1959-

February 5, 2019

Waverly Hall, GA- Karen Sue Peavy Howard, 59, of Waverly Hall, Georgia passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. Funeral services will be 3:00 pm, Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Chapel of Cox Funeral Home in Manchester with interment to follow in Meriwether Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Karen was born May 29, 1959 in Newnan, the daughter of Kenneth R. Peavy Sr. and the late Martha Francis O'Neal Peavy. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Manchester. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for GA Baptist Home Health, but her most important job was taking care of her family and spoiling her grandchildren.

Karen is survived by husband, Ray Howard of Waverly Hall; three sons, Michael (Renee) Howard, Matthew (Erica) Howard, and Mark Howard; three grandsons, Will, Ryan, and Owen; father, Kenneth Peavy, Sr.; and three brothers, Keith Peavy, Kris Peavy, and Kevin Peavy.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Karen may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation online at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/donate-now.

Cox Funeral Home, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign the online register at www.coxfh.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary