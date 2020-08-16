Karl Thomas
Roberts
October23,1948-
August 12, 2020
Midland, Georgia- Karl Thomas Roberts passed away peacefully Wednesday August 12,2020 with his family by his side. Karl was born to George and Rosa Roberts on October 23, 1948 in Troy, Alabama. He was known to be a stand-up, honorable man with a quick wit. After earning his bachelor's degree from Columbus State University, he married Cynthia Hatfield and relocated to San Diego so he could serve his country in the Navy. After his time in the military, Karl and Cindy moved back to Columbus to begin their careers and start their family. Karl was employed by Muscogee County Schools for 37 years and served as the Director of Alternative Programs and Adult Education until his retirement in 2005. Upon retirement, he worked on his favorite hobbies like golfing, fishing, and woodworking. He loved travelling to our nation's national parks and had a particular fondness for Yellowstone. However, no matter how many hobbies Karl enjoyed, they never got in the way of his true center, which was his love for his family. He and Cindy were always busy with football games, cheer showcases, soccer games and dance recitals. His grandchildren were the blessings of his life, and called him "K-Daddy".
Karl was preceded in death by his parents George Roberts and Rosa Brooks Roberts. Parents-in-law Warren Hatfield and Helen Blancett Hatfield. Brothers-in-law Thomas Pollock and John Hatfield. Sister-in-law Linda Whitney Hatfield. Daughter-in-law Sarah Roach Roberts. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Cynthia Hatfield Roberts, sister and best friend Carol Roberts Pollock, daughter Shannon Roberts Hustick (Jeffery), son Ryan Roberts, and daughter Kelly Roberts Scott (Darren). Grandchildren include Jackson Hustick, Savannah Hustick, Lucy Scott, Harper Scott, and Sadie Westberry. He is also survived by niece Ashley Trexler (Kevin) and nephews Lester Hatfield, Alex Hatfield, Michell Pollock (Sara Elizabeth) and Montie Gilbert who loved him like a father. Great-Grand Nieces include Hanna Trexler and Ann Kathryn Pollock.
"To live is to love," and Karl gave and got a lot of it during his time here. If you were lucky enough to have known him and had the opportunity to laugh at one of his legendary jokes, please make a donation to The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Columbus, Georgia or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
A private service will be held for the family Saturday, with it being live streamed for friends and distant family members. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at later date.