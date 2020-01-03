|
Katharine Averett
Kimbrough
December 27, 1919-
January 1, 2020
Columbus, GA- Katharine Averett Kimbrough, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her home. She lived a wonderful life of 100 years.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 am in Parkhill Cemetery with Reverend Connie Happell officiating. Visitation 10:00 am till 10:45 am at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary.
Mrs. Kimbrough was born on December 27, 1919 in Columbus, the daughter of Clifford Monroe Averett and Katharine Hill Averett. She attended Columbus High School, Gulf Park Jr. College, and graduated from Gunston Hall in Washington, D.C.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, The Big Eddy Club, Junior League of Columbus, and National Society of Colonial Dames in the State of Georgia.
Mrs. Kimbrough was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Reuben B. Kimbrough. She is survived by daughters, Katharine K. Brenneman(Sandy) of Shelby, N.C. and Peyton K. Fuller (Jack) of Atlanta, GA; Grandchildren, Katharine K Flory (John) of Columbus, GA, W. Edward French (Sharri) of Atlanta, GA; Kristin B. Eno (Sean) of Brooklyn, NY; Claire B. Ruth (Andrew) of Clayton, N.C., Brett Fuller (Lori), Mindy Woody (Clay) and Tina Fuller of Atlanta; Great Grandchildren, Averett H. Flory, Katharine W. Flory, Peyton K. Flory, Virginia W. Flory, Fischer French, Magnolia Eno, Willa Eno; nieces, Sheila H. Kiggins (Chris) of Columbus GA, Kitty Culpepper of Athens, GA; nephews, Clifford M. Averett, III, of Decatur, GA, and Richard H. Averett, of Carmel, CA.
The family is very grateful to her devoted housekeeper of 40 years, Dorothy Stephens. The family would also like to thank her loyal caregivers: Felicia Adams, Barbara Early, Shonda Porter, Dianne Bogan, Tracy Threatts, Michelle Jones, Gloria Adams, Angela Smith and Sheila Williams for their love and care in recent years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to 1st Presbyterian Church of Columbus, GA, the Columbus Museum, or Historic Columbus.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 3, 2020