Katherine Johnstone

Gantt Lyman

April 12, 1923-

February 19, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Katherine Johnstone Gantt Lyman died peacefully at home on February 19, 2019. She was 95 years old. Graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Macon, Georgia on Thursday, February 21, 2019, 11 a.m., with Reverend (Dr.) Jimmy Elder officiating, according to Striffler-Hamby, Columbus.

Mrs. Lyman was a native of Macon, Georgia, but had lived in Columbus since 1960. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Columbus and for many years volunteered at St. Francis Hospital.

Preceded in death by husband William A. Lyman; also her first husband William C. Gantt, Sr. and son, William C. Gantt, Jr.

Survivors include daughter-in-law, Lynda C. Gantt of Columbus; step-son, Stewart Lyman of Destin, Florida; granddaughter, Ginny L. Benedict of Athens, Georgia; grandsons, Steve Lyman of Dacula, Georgia and Bert Lyman of Fayetteville, Georgia; nephews, Rabun Matthews of St. Simons Island, Georgia; Judge Walter Matthews of Rome, Georgia and Judge Thomas Matthews of Macon, Georgia; numerous grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Thallithia Hill, her caregivers and Columbus Hospice for their special care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church for Victory Mission, 212 12th Street, Columbus, Georgia 31901 or Columbus Hospice at www.columbushospice.com.