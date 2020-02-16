|
Katherine Lorene
Sinnett
May 27, 1927-
February 13, 2020
Columbus, GA- Katherine Lorene Sinnett, 92, of Columbus GA, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown of Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA, with Reverend Tony Dickerson officiating. Private interment services will be held at Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery. The family will receive guests Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the funeral home from 4:00-6:00 PM.
Katherine was born May 27, 1927 in Mortons Gap, Kentucky. She was a long time member of Pinehurst Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Daniel Sinnett; her father, Adrian Teague; mother, Vernie Tirey Teague; son, Harry Lee Sinnett; her sister, Linda Corey.
She is survived by her loving children: Janice Burch of Columbus, GA; Harry Eugene Sinnett, Evansville, IN; Patricia Parker of Columbus, GA; and Charlotte McKenna (William) of Alex OK; sister Dorothy Bonnell of Henderson, KY; sister-in-law Virginia Sinnett of Newalla, OK; 11 grandchildren and numerous great -grandchildren.
Those so desiring may make contributions to the John B. Amos Cancer Center, 1831 5th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31904.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 16, 2020