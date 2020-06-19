Kathleen Davis

Sawyer

August 23, 1937-

May 30, 2020

Milton, FL- Kathleen was born in Holmes County, FL to the late Jeff E. Davis and Hester Lee Ward Davis. She retired in 1998 after 20 years from Dolly Madison in Columbus, GA. She soon started her second career making custom bedding and window treatments until 2012.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband James Reese Sawyer, daughter Teresa Gail Sawyer Miller, two brothers Virgil Davis and Mitchell Davis, three sisters Estelle Adams, Vernell Smith, Elma Jean McKenzie.

Survived by three children, Kathy Mixon of Christiana,TN, Teri Remmie (Paul) of Milton, FL, and Gary Sawyer (Pam) of Columbus, GA. Two sisters Dorothy Balkcom of Panama City, FL and Lila Webb of Phenix City, AL. Grandchildren James Lapierre, Sean Remmie, Ian Remmie, Kaylyn Miller, Pate Miller, Jarrett Sawyer, Tracy Mixon Head and James Mixon and three great grandchildren.

In Lieu of flowers family wishes donations be made to Covenant Care Hospice, 6479 Caroline St, Suite B, Milton, FL 32570





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store