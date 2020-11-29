Kathleen G. ShirleyJanuary 21, 1944 - November 25, 2020Opelika, Alabama - Kathleen G. Shirley, 76 of Opelika, Alabama passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. EDT, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with Rev. Mike Reeves officiating.Mrs. Shirley was born January 21, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia; daughter of the late John William Grider, Jr. and Katie Quarles Grider. She was a homemaker, Baptist by faith and previously attended Rosehill Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Smith Shirley.Survivors include her sons, John Shirley (Oana Hamza), Timothy Shirley, daughters, Amanda Ann Oliver, Elizabeth Annett Roberson, brother, John David Grider, grandchildren, Alexis, Brandon, Cameron, Natalie and James.