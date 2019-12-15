|
|
Kathleen (Kay)
McCall
December 14, 1944-
December 12, 2019
Hamilton, GA- Kay was born on December 14, 1944 at Medina Community Hospital in Medina,Ohio. She was the first of two children born to Gavin O. and Marion E. Brown.
She attended Garfield Elementary School, Medina Senior High School, and graduated Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She went to work for Permold Company, and then Laribee and Cooper Attorneys at Law, both in Medina, Ohio. In 1976 Kay moved to Georgia and enjoyed 37 years of employment at Hatcher Stubbs Law Firm in Columbus Georgia. Kay married Stephen McCall on January 2,1987.
Preceding her in death were her parents; Gavin O. and Marion E. Brown; her paternal grandparents, Gavin and Sadie Brown and maternal grandparents, Walter and Lydia Bruce.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 32 years, Stephen McCall, brother Douglas Bruce and Sandra M. Brown. Brother in law, Earl Edison and Kimberly Kay McCall. Also nephews, Earl Raymond McCall, Randall Vincent McCall; nieces, Tamalyn Irene (Mali) Brooks, Estella Leigh Ellen (Jeff) McLendon and Elissa Lori Elaina (Chris) Collins. Also great nephews, Skyler, Justin, Silas, Arlo, Owen and William; great nieces, Divinity, Claire, Maisie, Emilia and Ashlynn.
Growing up, Kay and her brother Doug loved to ride in the back seat of their parents 1953 red Mercury convertible.
While in high school, Kay played the drums and glockenspiel in the Medina Senior High School Marching Band.
In her early adult life in Ohio, Kay was a Member of Erie Communications as a corner worker during Sports Car Club of America (S.C.C.A.) events at Mid-Ohio and Road Atlanta.
Kay was very involved with the activities on Lake Harding. She was a past board member and secretary for The Lake Harding Association, long time member of the Lake Harding Hoodlums and the Friends On Our Lake social club. She absolutely adored her close circle of girl friends at Lake Harding. She enjoyed their many activities, including Bunko, Pokeno, LCR, Golf and many outings away from the Lake.
While relaxing in her favorite chair, Kay enjoyed several hobbies including; Candy Crush, Word Scape, Coloring Books and Solitaire. She was seldom alone, as her pet cat, Casper, was a constant companion, sleeping in her lap.
The family wants to thank the wonderful staff at Emory Winship and John B. Amos Cancer Center for giving us five more years with Kay.
The family sends a special thank you to the wonderful staff of Piedmont –Midtown Intensive Care Unit, whose thoughtful care of Kay during her final days was quite a blessing for her.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at The Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama at 2:00 pm ET.
Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at 219 Food and Spirits, at 5167 GA-219, in Fortson, Georgia at 4pm.
In lieu flowers, please make a donation to Columbus Hospice or The .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 15, 2019