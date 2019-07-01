Kathleen Wilkes

Brown

March 2, 1957-

June 29, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Kathleen Wilkes Brown, 62, of Phenix City, AL died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Piedmont Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, GA.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am EST on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Brown was born March 2, 1957, in Gardena, CA, daughter of the late William T. Wilkes and Mary Nell Mullane Wilkes. She worked for the Ledger Enquirer for 19 years and then worked as a Sr. Software Tester for AFLAC for over 20 years. Mrs. Brown was an avid Auburn fan of all sports. She loved watching her grandchildren play and spending time on the lake with family and friends. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her loving husband, Doug Brown of Phenix City, AL; one daughter, Megan Nellist and husband Marc of Dacula, GA; one son, Dane Brown and wife Abbi of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Kelly Wilkes Brown of Phenix City, AL; three brothers, Tim Wilkes of Ft. Smith, AR, Michael Wilkes of Smiths Station, AL and Dennis Wilkes and wife Lauren of Smiths Station, AL; two grandchildren, Reese Brown and Nathaniel Brown; several other extended family and caring friends.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the at www.donate3.cancer.org

To sign the online guest book, go to www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 1, 2019