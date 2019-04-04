|
Kathren M.
Harris
April 11, 1935-
March 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Kathren M. Harris, 83, of Columbus passed on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral service for Mrs. Harris will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Wynnton Hill Baptist Church, Rev. Michael Sherman, pastor officiating. Interment will be held at Green Acres Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019, with a family hour from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Kathren M. Harris was born on April 11, 1935 to the late Ben McCray and Louis Lee Russell McCray in Talbot County, GA. She was a proud member of Wynnton Hill Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories, five daughters, Barbara Byrd, Juanita Wiley (Matthew), Dianne Byrd (Albert), Vernell Washington and Annie Brannum (Greg) all of Columbus; one brother, Deacon Eddie G. McCray of Columbus; five sisters, Deloris(Tony Moore), Sandra Stephens (William) and Murieliene Robinson (Kimani) all of Columbus, Dorothy Phillips (Harold), Gardenia, CA and Kathleen Merritt, Los Angeles, CA; two sisters-in-law, Nina Harris and Mary Hatchett both of Columbus; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, four great, great grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019