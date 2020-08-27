Kathryn Pearl PlantPhillipsJanuary 22, 1918-August 23, 2020Columbus, GA- Kathryn Pearl Plant Phillips, 102, passed away August 23, 2020 at her home.Mrs. Phillips was born January 22, 1918 in Columbus, GA, the daughter of the late Luther and Goldie Plant. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1935 and went to work at First Federal Savings and Loan in Columbus, Ga. She was a graduate of the American Savings & Loan Institute. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and volunteered for the red Cross during WWII.She retired from First Federal Savings and Loan after working there for 50 years. While there, she served as Secretary-Treasurer, bookkeeper and accountant, and loan servicing specialist. She married Thomas C. Phillips of Sandy Springs, GA December 8, 1956. She was a member of St. Luke UnitedMethodist Church for over 70 years. She took Art Lessons for many years from Joan Yoe painting watercolors. Some of her paintings were featured in many art shows and won several awards. Many years she hand-painted the Christmas cards she and her sister, Ellen, sent out to close friends and family. Kathryn and her sister were very close and did everywhere together. After they retired, they delivered meals on wheels together in Columbus, GA.They started collecting Santa Clause's and acquired quite a collection. For Kathryn's 100 th birthday celebration, Santa Clause was there to wish her a happy birthday along with all her family and close friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her three brothers, Denton Plant, Robert Plant, and Jackson Plant. Survivors include four nieces, five nephews, and a host of other extended family.Due to Covid-19, there will be a private interment at Parkhill Cemetery with Rev. Dick Reese officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to St. Luke United Methodist Church, PO Box 867 Columbus, GA 31902. Arrangements by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus, GA.To share fond memories and condolences with the Mrs. Phillips family please visit