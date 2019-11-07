|
Kathy Elaine
Jones
December 20, 1960-
November 4, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Kathy Elaine Jones, 58, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Rickey Carl Jones of Dothan, AL, will be the eulogist. Burial will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 1 PM until 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Jones was born December 20, 1960 in Cataula, GA. She was the daughter of the late Allen Griggs and Mattie David.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Jones; three sons, Tommy (Robin) Jones, Demetrius (Marilyn) Dozier, and Terry Anthony (Tawanna) Dozier; two brothers, Joseph David and Morris Davis; five sisters, Linda Burke, Melissa David, and Felicia David; a special friend, Carl Edward Jackson; thirteen grandchildren, and other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 7, 2019