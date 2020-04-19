|
|
Kathy Elizabeth
Koeser
March 15, 1952-
April 11, 2020
COLUMBUS, GA- Kathy Elizabeth Koeser (nee Dart) of Midland Ga passed away on April 11 2020 at the age of 68.
Kathy was born in March 1952 at Fort Benning GA, moved to New Jersey as a child then returned to Columbus GA in 2016.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48years, Edward. Her two daughters, Lorrie Koeser and Stacy Koeser, and her partner Robert Scordamaglia. Sister, Linda Dattolico and her husband Zeki Erdin, sister, Cheryl Buschel, brother, Steven and Ruby Buschel, sister, Denise and Bobby Graham, brother, Dino and Diana Buschel, and Debra Buschel wife of her late brother, Michael. Brother in law, Eric and Vicky Koeser and sister in law, Jeanette and Glen Fischer, along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Kathy was a kind, generous, considerate person who always put others before herself. She always tried to brighten someone's day. She loved her family and friends and made sure they knew that.
She is loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2020