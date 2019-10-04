|
Katie Bell
Tate
April 21, 1923-
September 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Katie Bell Tate, 96, passed Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 1:00 pm at Greater Ward Chapel AME Church, 1330 Talbotton Rd, Columbus, GA. Pastor Terrence Evans will be officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at the funeral home from 1:00 until 6:00 pm with a Family Hour from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. Mrs. Tate was the daughter of the late Allen Gary and Emma Jackson, born April 21, 1923 in Hatchechubbee, AL. She was employed by the family of Carl Patrick, Sr. for over 20 years. Mrs. Tate had a passion for cooking delicious meals for her family and friends. She also loved planting beautiful flowers, especially roses. Mrs. Tate was preceded by her parents; four brothers, Curtis Gary, Joe Gary, M.L. Gary and James Gary; four sisters, Doll Gary, Penella Fortson, Julia L. Scott and Dorsie Taylor. She leaves to cherish her precious memories two sons, Willie L. (Sheryl) Tate, Walter E. (Ida) Tate; three daughters, Dollie (Fred) Benjamin, Essie (Demar) Tate, Cherrie Chavers; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a host nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019