Katie M.
Martin
July 31, 1927-
May 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Katie M. Martin 91, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, May 6, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 11:00AM Monday, May 13, 2019 at South Columbus UMC, 1213 Benning Dr., with Rev. Reginald Williams, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson-People's, 1605 3rd Avenue, 706-327-9293. Visitation will be today, from 4:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home. Katie was born July 31, 1927 in Greensboro, GA to the late John A. and Lucile Weaver. She accepted Christ at an early age and a member of South Columbus UMC. Katie was educated in both Athens and Atlanta public school systems. She was a graduate of David T. Howard High School, united in holy matrimony to the late James Martin, November 5, 1952. Katie worked as a nurse's aide for several years. She leaves to cherish her memory, nine children; Linda Dixon, Atlanta, GA, Jacqueline Renee Preston, Ellenwood, GA, Retired Master Sergeant Janice Johnson, Yorktown, VA, James Martin, Jr.,Atlanta, GA, Debra Singletary (Herbert) , Joyce Herbert, Barbara Martin, Kathryn Sparks all of Columbus, GA, and Sharon Martin-Jackson (Willie) ,Dallas, GA, a devoted niece , Dr. Gayle Weaver, Covington, GA and a loving cousin, Virginia Mitchell Lyles, St. Louis, MO; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Beatrice Wood, Lake Orion, MI, Thelma Henderson, Pontiac, MI, and Agnes Garrison,Detroit, MI and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 12, 2019