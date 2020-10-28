1/1
Katie Mae Brock
1933 - 2020
Katie Mae
Brock
May 30, 1933-
October 26, 2020
Ellerslie, GA- Katie Mae Brock, 87, of Columbus, GA. passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Beallwood Baptist Church with Reverend Billy Duncan officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. Interment to follow in Parkhill Cemetery.
Mrs. Brock was born in McRae, GA. on May 30, 1933 to the late H.C. Williams and Margaret Newman Williams. She was a lifelong resident of Columbus and a Master Cosmetologist having worked for Kiralfy's and Sears. She has been a member of Beallwood Baptist Church for the past 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferrell W. Brock, siblings, Willie Fuller, Pauline Spivey, Foy Newman, Roy Newman and Dan Williams.
Survivors include her son, Lonnie Brock of Columbus, GA. a brother, H.C. Williams of Greenville, SC, nephew, Shelby Newman, niece, Lauren Page, great nephew, Brock Page and a great niece, Ashley Newman.
Fond memories and condolences for the Brock family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Beallwood Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
