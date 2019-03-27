Rev. Kawana C.

Brookins

June 14, 1929-

March 24, 2019

Columbus, GA- Rev. Kawana C. Brookins, 89, of Columbus, GA passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House. A funeral service will be held at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Thursday, March 28, 2019 beginning at 3:00 PM (EST). The interment will conclude at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 PM, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Rev. Brookins was born on June 14, 1929 in Malone, FL to the late Kanyon and Ethel Brookins. He worked in the maintenance department of the paper mill and was a member of IBEW, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Answering the call to be a minister, Rev. Brookins became the loving and devoted shepherd of the congregation at The Living Word Church, where he pastored for over 45 years. His wisdom, prayers, and sincere heart will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Other than his parents, Rev. Brookins is preceded in death by his wife, Imogene, and two children. Survivors include his daughter, Sandra Carlyle (William) and son, Michael Brookins (Victoria), both of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Crystal Holt and Matthew Whitley of Columbus, GA; great-grandchildren, Preston Kirk (Taylor), Abigail Daugherty (Justin), Stevee Holt, Wyatt Whitley.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Columbus Hospice House, 7020 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019