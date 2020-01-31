|
|
Kay F. Slocumb
Curry
March 22, 1952-
January 22, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Kay F. Slocumb Curry, 67, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Peaceful Holiness Church. Bishop Robert Parnell will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Curry was born March 22, 1952 in Columbus, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Earline Hill Slocumb. Kay was retired from Martin Army Hospital.
Survivors include: her devoted husband, Rev. Jesse L. Curry Jr.; two sons, Jesse L. Curry III and Joseph Allen Curry; one daughter, Nikki Benson; two brothers, Karl Lewis (Lucinda) Slocumb and Bernard Thornton; two sisters, Peggy (Herbert) Dotson and Myrtis (Harry) Fennell; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 31, 2020