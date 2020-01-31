Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Peaceful Holiness Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay F. Slocumb Curry


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay F. Slocumb Curry Obituary
Kay F. Slocumb
Curry
March 22, 1952-
January 22, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Kay F. Slocumb Curry, 67, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Peaceful Holiness Church. Bishop Robert Parnell will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Curry was born March 22, 1952 in Columbus, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Earline Hill Slocumb. Kay was retired from Martin Army Hospital.
Survivors include: her devoted husband, Rev. Jesse L. Curry Jr.; two sons, Jesse L. Curry III and Joseph Allen Curry; one daughter, Nikki Benson; two brothers, Karl Lewis (Lucinda) Slocumb and Bernard Thornton; two sisters, Peggy (Herbert) Dotson and Myrtis (Harry) Fennell; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -