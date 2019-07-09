KD

Johnson

December 5, 1937-

July 8, 2019

Phenix City, AL- KD Johnson, 81, of Phenix City, AL passed away peacefully early Monday morning, July 8, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, GA with his loving family by his side.

KD was born December 5, 1937 in Holmes County, FL, son of the late William Arvis Johnson and Ruby Bradford Barbee Johnson. He was employed with Mead Westvaco for 34 years of loyal service and was retired. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin and tending to his cows at his farm. He loved hunting and fishing, gardening, and traveling all over including visiting all 50 states. He enjoyed working with the senior adults and drove the church bus supporting the children and youth for 40 years. KD served as a former Cub Scout Master. He faithfully served as a deacon for 60 years, taught the Adult Men Sunday Class for 20 plus years, and is a member of First Baptist Church in Opelika, AL. His greatest joy was to spend time with all his family sharing special moments and memories. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, and three sisters.

He is survived by his beautiful bride of 61 years, Peggy Sue Head Johnson, one daughter, Kimberly Johnson Shaw (Dwayne), two sons, Kerry Johnson (Pennie), and Kelly Johnson (Michele); (8) grandchildren, Dana Shaw Carter (Peyton), Destin Johnson (Brandi), Shannon Johnson (Brittany), Drake Shaw (Jessie), Diamond Johnson Clark (Mike), Mikayla Johnson, Maegan Johnson, and Morgan Johnson; (15) great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Sophia, Madison, Brooklyn, Taylor, Landon, Lillian, Brody, Lucas, Ellie, Norah, Millie, Lawson, Ollie, and Drake Jr., sisters-in-law, Verlon Johnson & Nelia Jordan, brothers-in-law, Bobby Kilcrease & Donnie Head.

A celebration of life funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm CST / 2:00 pm EST on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Rev. Mike King officiating. A private interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 pm CST / 6:00 to 8:00 pm EST at the funeral home.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Brookdale Senior Living, the Neuro ICU at Piedmont Hospital, and Columbus Hospice House.

Flowers welcomed or donations made to Columbus Hospice 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909 Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 9, 2019