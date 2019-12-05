|
|
Mrs. Keisha Lashay
Fortson Dubois
May 28, 1980-
November 30, 2019
Des Moines, Iowa- Mrs. Keisha Lashay Fortson Dubois, 39, transitioned Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Columbus, Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, 12 noon at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, Georgia with Mr. Herman Fortson officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church, 13400 Upatoi Ln, Upatoi, Georgia. Visitation will be today, Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Dubois was born May 5, 1980 in Columbus, Georgia to Ms. Shirley Ann Fortson and the late Mr. Richard King. She was very kind, cheerful and an absolute joy to be around. Mrs. Dubois owned her own business with Amazon. She had a profound love for her friends and family, especially her nieces and nephews. Mrs. Dubois also had a love for cats and dogs, particularly Cutie, her dog which as her baby. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving mother, Ms. Shirley Ann Fortson, two brothers, Laron Fortson and Termayne Cain; four sisters, Kenya Fortson, Tara Fortson, Heather Cain and Michelle Cain; special friends, Richard Taylor and Timothy Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends. Visit us online at www.hememorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 5, 2019