Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keisha Fortson Dubois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keisha Lashay Fortson Dubois


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keisha Lashay Fortson Dubois Obituary
Mrs. Keisha Lashay
Fortson Dubois
May 28, 1980-
November 30, 2019
Des Moines, Iowa- Mrs. Keisha Lashay Fortson Dubois, 39, transitioned Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Columbus, Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, 12 noon at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, Georgia with Mr. Herman Fortson officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church, 13400 Upatoi Ln, Upatoi, Georgia. Visitation will be today, Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Dubois was born May 5, 1980 in Columbus, Georgia to Ms. Shirley Ann Fortson and the late Mr. Richard King. She was very kind, cheerful and an absolute joy to be around. Mrs. Dubois owned her own business with Amazon. She had a profound love for her friends and family, especially her nieces and nephews. Mrs. Dubois also had a love for cats and dogs, particularly Cutie, her dog which as her baby. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving mother, Ms. Shirley Ann Fortson, two brothers, Laron Fortson and Termayne Cain; four sisters, Kenya Fortson, Tara Fortson, Heather Cain and Michelle Cain; special friends, Richard Taylor and Timothy Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends. Visit us online at www.hememorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keisha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -