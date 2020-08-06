Kelley L.
Gavin
December 29, 1964-
August 3, 2020
Seale, AL- Mrs. Kelley L. Gavin passed away quietly Monday at her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 55.
A native of Bartow, FL., and the daughter of the late A.C. and Leila Carter, Mrs. Kelley had resided in the Seale area since 1996. She was Buddhist in faith and loved gardening and birds.
She is survived by her loving husband, John E. Gavin; three devoted and loving children, Matthew Carter, Lauren Carter and Summer Gavin; a grandchild, Arnajia Carter; two siblings, Jeffery Carter and his wife, Wilma and Frances Harrison and her husband, Mike; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Gavin will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn, AL on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com