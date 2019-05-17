Kelly Susanne

COLUMBUS, GA- Kelly Susanne Levinsohn, age 44, of Columbus, Georgia died tragically on Saturday May 11, 2019. Kelly was born April 14, 1975 to Wylma and Bill Levinsohn. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 Riverdale Cemetery, 1000 Victory Drive, Columbus, GA 31901 at 2:00 pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Levinsohn family.

Kelly grew up in Columbus. She attended Reese Rd. Elementary, Fort Middle School, Hardaway High School, and Columbus State University where she received an associate degree in criminal justice. At the age of 21 she and her close friend Tyeise set off for Jackson Hole, WY. She was only going to stay for the summer but ended up living there for 7 years. She loved Jackson Hole and made many friends while there.

In 2005, Kelly moved back to Columbus. She worked at Allen Elementary as a paraprofessional in special education while attending Columbus Technical College where she received her degree as an EMT.

Kelly continued her life as an EMT and later an Advanced EMT. The firemen and EMTs she worked with at Station 8 were her family. She became friends with many of the doctors and nurses at the hospitals. There was always a wonderful bond between all of them.

Kelly leaves behind her big brother, Gary. He loved her from the minute she was born and was so proud of what she became. He was the big protector as she was growing up and made sure she was safe when they were outside playing in the neighborhood. She always knew he loved her no matter what. She leaves behind her mother, Wylma, who was her best friend. They had just returned from a mother daughter trip to Aruba where they had a wonderful time. She was her mother's rock and was always there for her. Kelly was very close with her father, Bill, who passed away in 2017. She missed him every day especially the many lunches they had and the frequent phone calls.

Kelly had many wonderful friends, many from as far back as elementary school. Tyeise and Beth were two very special friends with whom she shared her life with. She had many other friends through work who became a big part of her life.

Kelly is survived by her loving mother Wylma Levinsohn and brother, Gary Levinsohn; she was preceded in death by her father, Bill Levinsohn. She also leaves behind her Uncle Stanley Yerlow and cousins Kim, Bruce, and Molly Globerman, as well as other relatives from the Yerlow and Levinsohn families.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shearith Israel Synogogue, Paws of Columbus, or the .