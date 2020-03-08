Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Kemoni Watts


1994 - 2020
Kemoni Watts Obituary
Kemoni
Watts
May 31, 1994-
February 27, 2020
Atlanta, GA- Mr. Kemoni Lavarous Watts, 25, of Atlanta, GA passed Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Atlanta, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Noble Williams, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Watts was born May 31, 1994 to Marcus and Karen L. Watts. He was a 2013 graduate of Central High School, attended SAE Institute of Technology for Audio Engineering and worked as an Independent Contractor for various artist.
Survivors include his father Marcus Watts; his mother, Karen L. Watts; one brother, Marcus Watts, Jr.; paternal grandmother, Martha Gamble (Jean); grandfather, Bobby Green; four aunts, Sallie Green, Gwendolyn Harris, Geraldine Harris and Gina (Warren) Williams; four uncles, Delrico Green, Gregory (Shelia) Harris, George Harris, Geoffery Harris and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2020
