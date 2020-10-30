KenishaHolsendolphOctober 19, 1980-October 25, 2020Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Kenisha Holsendolph, 40, of Columbus passed Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Columbus. Funeral services will be held Sunday, 1PM at Abundant Life Full Gospel Outreach Church where Rev. Dr. Delta Outley is the pastor. Rev. Donovan Coley, pastor of Forrest Park Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, October 31st from 12 Noon to 3 PM at the funeral home.Kenisha was born in Columbus, daughter of Robert and Geneva Thompson Embry. Kenisha accepted Christ at an early age and joined Bread of Life Christian Center. She later became a member of Rehobeth International Ministries under the leadership of Bishop Timothy Cole. She was also active with the Overflo Outreach. Kenisha was a 1999 graduate of Kendrick High School and furthered her education, graduating in 1999 from Southeastern Beauty School receiving her Master Cosmetology license. Kenisha loved cosmetology, helping people feel and look beautiful. Kenisha was full of life and loved to laugh and have fun. In her leisure time she enjoyed music, traveling and dancing. She was the owner and master stylist for Sista Girlz Hair Studio in Columbus. Kenisha was united in Holy matrimony to Dakari Holsendolph. To this union two children were born, Chakari and Tristian Holsendolph. In addition to her devoted husband, parents and children, survivors include: her sisters, Catosha (Gerald) Riley, Javana (Anthony) Ivory and Maleea Holsendolph; one brother, Derrick Carter and a host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends.