Kennedy
Mitchell
April 2, 1964-
September 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Kennedy Mitchell, 55, past Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held today, Sunday, October 6, 2019 3:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA with Mr. Robert Davison III, officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect AME Church Cemetery, 77 Goat Rock Road, Fortson, GA according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill. Mr. Mitchell was born April 2, 1964 in Hamilton GA to Annie E. Stanely and the late Mr. Clyde Mitchell, Sr. He was the owner of a Lawn and Landscaping service and was passionate about his work and loved to fish. Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Clyde Mitchell Sr.; a brother, Mr. Clyde Mitchell, Jr. and a sister, Claudia Letson. Mr. Mitchell leaves to cherish his precious memories a mother, Ms. Annie E. Stanley; his wife, Mary Ann Hightower; children, Antuan (Thaquilla) Mitchell, Willie Hightower, Oscar Hightower, Latoya Richardson, Rachel Sova, Takissa Johnson, Bessie Hightower, Tashonda Stephens; sisters, Willene Adams, Joyce (Henry) Hall, Annie R. Mitchell, Cassandra (Paul) Davison, Catherine Walker; twenty five grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019