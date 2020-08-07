Kenneth "KB"
Baker
August 4, 1963-
August 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Kenneth "KB" Baker, 57, transitioned his life Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Kingsville Memorial Gardens, Cusseta, GA according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, GA. Rev. D'Andre Gillespie, pastor of Kingsville Missionary Baptist Church, will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Baker was born August 4, 1963 to the late Cecil Baker and Gertrude Chester in Columbus, GA. Affectionally known as 'Kenny', he attended Baker and Spencer High Schools. Mr. Baker joined Kingsville Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and served faithfully on the Usher Board. He was an Auburn fan, loved to do landscaping and worked at Cecil Baker Lawn Care Service. Mr. Baker leaves to cherish his precious memories his children, Kareem (Janae) Baker, Sr. and Kahila "Tasha" Ingram, both of Columbus, GA; his grandchildren, Cecil West, JaKorey West, Kareem Baker, Jr., Jada Baker; his sisters, Valerie Wade, Cynthia (Charles) Baker-Raleigh, both of Columbus, GA; aunts, Betty Bond, Laverne Miller, Mary Chester; special loved cousins, Annette Carter, Beluah Chester, Linda Chester, Verdell Prather, Nadine Davis, Imogene Chester; special cousin, Phillip Baker; special friends, Reggie Chillous and Sylvia Pritchett; supportive friends, Sheena and Johnnie Folley; a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Special Thanks to Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Kindred at Home Care and John B. Amos Cancer Center and their Staff. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.