1/1
Kenneth "Kb" Baker
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "KB"
Baker
August 4, 1963-
August 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Kenneth "KB" Baker, 57, transitioned his life Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Kingsville Memorial Gardens, Cusseta, GA according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, GA. Rev. D'Andre Gillespie, pastor of Kingsville Missionary Baptist Church, will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Baker was born August 4, 1963 to the late Cecil Baker and Gertrude Chester in Columbus, GA. Affectionally known as 'Kenny', he attended Baker and Spencer High Schools. Mr. Baker joined Kingsville Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and served faithfully on the Usher Board. He was an Auburn fan, loved to do landscaping and worked at Cecil Baker Lawn Care Service. Mr. Baker leaves to cherish his precious memories his children, Kareem (Janae) Baker, Sr. and Kahila "Tasha" Ingram, both of Columbus, GA; his grandchildren, Cecil West, JaKorey West, Kareem Baker, Jr., Jada Baker; his sisters, Valerie Wade, Cynthia (Charles) Baker-Raleigh, both of Columbus, GA; aunts, Betty Bond, Laverne Miller, Mary Chester; special loved cousins, Annette Carter, Beluah Chester, Linda Chester, Verdell Prather, Nadine Davis, Imogene Chester; special cousin, Phillip Baker; special friends, Reggie Chillous and Sylvia Pritchett; supportive friends, Sheena and Johnnie Folley; a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Special Thanks to Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Kindred at Home Care and John B. Amos Cancer Center and their Staff. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Kingsville Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved