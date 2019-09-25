|
|
Kenneth
Cherry
November 5, 1955-
September 22, 2019
Columbus, GA- Kenneth "Kenny" "Ken" Carl Cherry Sr. went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. Kenny was stricken with a stroke while on vacation in Port St. Joe with his wife. He was moved to Tallahassee where he died after 10 days.
A memorial service, led by Rev. Hank Reeves, will be held at 2:00 on September 26, 2019 at Glenn Anthony Baptist Church in Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial.
Mr. Cherry was born on November 5, 1955 in Columbus, GA. He was the first born son of the late Kenneth Cherry, Sr., and Audrey Mims Cherry. Most of Mr. Cherry's working years were spent as a paint contractor in Georgia and Florida.
Mr. Cherry is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years Joann Hatcher Cherry. He is also survived by three sons, Jason Cherry (Jenny), Brandon Cherry (Kim) Kenny Cherry (Corey) and one daughter, April Claridy (Kent) and two step daughters, Angela Bartholomae of Texas and Nikki Adamson of Alabama.
Mr. Cherry leaves behind four grandchildren, Bo Cherry, Jordan Cherry, Ellis Adamson and Kyndell Claridy.
Mr. Cherry leaves to cherish his memory four sisters, and one brother. The sisters are: Linda McClendon, Sheila Cook, Mitzi Valdespino and Debbie Watson (Pete). His surviving brother is Rickey Cherry of Palm Springs, CA.
The family would like to acknowledge three of Kenny's dear friends: Pam Frazee, Ann Frazee and Cheryl Bauers. Your love and care for Kenny and Joann is greatly appreciated. We would also like to thank his church, Glenn Anthony for surrounding Kenny and Joann with your constant love and prayers. Kenny loved his church and thought of its members as family.
Mr. Cherry was a humble man of God. He was a devoted husband who cared for his disabled wife for many years. He loved Joann like Christ loves his church. He will be waiting for Joann in heaven.
We, his brother and sisters, will miss our precious brother but we know he is in heaven with our Mother and Daddy. It was an honor to call this special man brother and our lives were greatly enriched by knowing him.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Glenn Anthony Baptist Church at 1109 39th Street, Columbus, GA 31904 in Kenny's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Matthew 25:21 "His Lord said to him, Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over a few things; I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy or your Lord."
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019