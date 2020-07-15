Kenneth Earl
King
March 19, 1928-
July 11,2020
Columbus, GA- Kenneth Earl King, 92 of Columbus, GA died Saturday July 11, 2020 in Columbus, Ga.
A private Graveside service for family and close friends will be held 2:00 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 in Riverdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia 31907.
Mr. King was born March 19, 1928 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Roy Mark King and Delia Moore King. Kenneth joined the Navy when he was 17yo. He was a Radioman Third Class, World War II and spent his time on a blimp off the coast of California.
Kenneth married Betty Hammock in 1957. They had 2 children, Kenny and Lea Ann. Kenneth worked hard and was devoted to his family. He worked for 45 years as Shipping Manager at Royal Crown Cola. Retirement did not slow him down. He remodeled and took care of all the family houses. Kenneth was the "fixer' of the family and many depended on him. Every night before bed he made a plan for the next day. This habit continued in his last years, even when his body was unable to complete a project.
Kenneth was a friendly person, loved to talk and never met a stranger. People spent much longer than planned in the Home Depot if they happened to meet Kenneth. He had a story for every situation. Neighbors walking by the house would receive a greeting of "good evening" and invitation to pull up a chair to visit. After the death of his beloved wife Betty, Kenneth's health declined. Not a day went by that he did not ask about Betty. His son and daughter were devoted to him for the last 3 years. The family is forever indebted to family friend and caregiver, Elizabeth Griggs. Kenneth never spent a minute alone. He occupied his days reading the morning paper. He was a devoted Reader's Digest fan. Kenneth had a sharp sense of humor on his good days. In the afternoon he loved to ride around town with his children. The daily rides were filled with stories of his life and people long gone. This time of remembrance and storytelling was precious.
Kenneth recently commented "He lived a good life".
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Elsie King (2017) and infant grandson Ethan Martin King (2008).
Survivors include his son Kenneth Earl King, Jr., (Ginger) of Columbus, GA, daughter Lea Ann Crews (Casey) of Phenix City, AL. and granddaughters, Stormy Crews and Olivia Crews.
Flowers will be accepted, but those desiring may make donations to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd., Columbus, GA 31909, www.columbushospice.com
.
