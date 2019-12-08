Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth "Silk" Johnson


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth "Silk" Johnson Obituary
Kenneth "Silk"
Johnson
April 4, 1959-
December 2, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Kenneth A. Johnson, affectionately known as Silk, 60, of Phenix City, AL passed on December 2, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. EST Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church with Pastor Nathaniel Copeland, officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the church from 2-3 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Johnson was born April 4, 1959 in Columbus, GA to the late Edward Johnson and the late Carrie Boddie Johnson. He was a 1977 graduate of Central High School, 1982 graduate of the University of Alabama, a Physical Education Teacher and Coach with Phenix City Board of Education and a member of Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church.
Survivors include his wife, Pastor Andrea Spivey Johnson; daughter, Lakeisha (Deondra) Richardson; sister, Anne Hartman; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -