Kenneth
Lokey
June 10, 1960-
August 10, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Kenneth Wayne Lokey, 59, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Javon Jackson, pastor, and Rev. William Larkin, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lokey was born June 10, 1960 in Phenix City, AL to Evelyn Moffett Lokey and the late Willie Lokey. He was a 1978 graduate of Central High School; a 1982 graduate of Tennessee State University and had been employed with Sheraton Hotel, Nashville, TN.
His survivors include his mother, Evelyn Lokey of Phenix City, AL; sister, Alva (Elvis) Jones of Phenix City, AL; brother, Willie Lokey of Phenix City, AL; aunt, Carrie Paige of Chicago, IL; two uncles, Dr. Thomas (Gloria) Moffett of Columbus, GA and Arthur (Dr. Cordelia) Moffett of Phenix City, AL and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019