Kenneth Roy
Hopson
February 5, 1955-
June 23, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Kenneth Roy Hopson, 65, of Columbus, GA, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside services will be 11 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Rev. John Keel will officiate. Visitation will be today, June 26, 2020 from 3-5 pm, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Hopson was born February 5, 1955 in Chicago, IL. He was the son of Frank and Billie Jean Hopson. He was a soldier in the U.S. Army and was a Prince Hall Mason. Survivors include: his wife, Betty Hopson; his mother, Billie Jean Lucas; two sons, Marquise Butler and Don (Nina) Butler; three daughters, Rokenna (Cordney) Hopson-Holmes, Melloney (Henry) Owens, and Dominique Butler; two sisters, Carolyn Todd and Sherry Tate, six grandchildren and a host of relatives.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.