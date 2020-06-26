Kenneth Roy Hopson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Roy
Hopson
February 5, 1955-
June 23, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Kenneth Roy Hopson, 65, of Columbus, GA, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside services will be 11 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Rev. John Keel will officiate. Visitation will be today, June 26, 2020 from 3-5 pm, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Hopson was born February 5, 1955 in Chicago, IL. He was the son of Frank and Billie Jean Hopson. He was a soldier in the U.S. Army and was a Prince Hall Mason. Survivors include: his wife, Betty Hopson; his mother, Billie Jean Lucas; two sons, Marquise Butler and Don (Nina) Butler; three daughters, Rokenna (Cordney) Hopson-Holmes, Melloney (Henry) Owens, and Dominique Butler; two sisters, Carolyn Todd and Sherry Tate, six grandchildren and a host of relatives.
Please sign our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved