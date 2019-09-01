|
|
Kenneth "Bubba"
Thomas
March 22, 1954-
August 17, 2019
Pace, FL- Kenneth "Bubba" Thomas passed away on Saturday, August 17, at the age of 65 in Pace, Florida.
A private military service was held at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida. The family will receive friends at a visitation in his honor in Columbus, Georgia at the Linwood Cemetery Chapel, 721 Linwood Boulevard, on Tuesday, September 3rd, at 5 - 7 PM.
He served in the U.S. Navy, worked at Callaway Chemical Company/Exxon/Vulcan Materials, Pratt Whitney and was a business owner.
He is preceded in death by his father, Zelma Thomas, and mother, Elizabeth Benjamin.
He is survived by his daughter, Alex Thomas of Washington, DC; son, Trent Thomas of Columbus, GA; sister, Sandra Barbaree of Fortson, GA; fiancé, Kay Sumner of Pace, FL; aunt, Delores Jenkins of Columbus, GA; uncle and aunt, Gene and Phoebe Thomas of Columbus, GA; niece, Misty Langley of Hamilton, GA; nephew, Tommy Doughman of Pine Mountain, GA; and many cousins.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019