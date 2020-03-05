Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372

Kenneth W. Arnold Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth W. Arnold Sr. Obituary
Kenneth W.
Arnold Sr.
December 3, 1938-
March 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Kenneth W. Arnold Sr., 81, of Columbus, GA passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Funeral service will be Friday, March 6, 2020 2:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby with Jared Owens officiating, burial will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.
Kenneth was born December 3, 1938 in Headland, AL, the son of the late William "Ed" and Alma Arnold. He married Ms. Barbara Jean Davis on May 29, 1954 and they spent many cherished years together. He served in the U.S. Army, but retired as an Auto Glass Mechanic with Stephens Auto Glass. Kenneth was a member of Glenn Anthony Baptist Church and loved his family, music (bass was his specialty), and anything automotive.
Kenneth was proceeded in death by his parents and two siblings, Patricia Headley and Vander Arnold. Survivors include two children, Sharon A. Owens and Kenneth w. Arnold Jr.; two grandchildren Jared H. Owens and Kenneth W. Arnold III; three great grandchildren; and one sibling Johnnie Ruth Hall.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -