Kenneth W.
Arnold Sr.
December 3, 1938-
March 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Kenneth W. Arnold Sr., 81, of Columbus, GA passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Funeral service will be Friday, March 6, 2020 2:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby with Jared Owens officiating, burial will follow at Parkhill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.
Kenneth was born December 3, 1938 in Headland, AL, the son of the late William "Ed" and Alma Arnold. He married Ms. Barbara Jean Davis on May 29, 1954 and they spent many cherished years together. He served in the U.S. Army, but retired as an Auto Glass Mechanic with Stephens Auto Glass. Kenneth was a member of Glenn Anthony Baptist Church and loved his family, music (bass was his specialty), and anything automotive.
Kenneth was proceeded in death by his parents and two siblings, Patricia Headley and Vander Arnold. Survivors include two children, Sharon A. Owens and Kenneth w. Arnold Jr.; two grandchildren Jared H. Owens and Kenneth W. Arnold III; three great grandchildren; and one sibling Johnnie Ruth Hall.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2020