Kenneth Wayne
Dukes
June 30, 1932-
August 9, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Kenneth Wayne Dukes, 87, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Francis hospital.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home beginning at 2:00 PM est with full military honors, the family will receive friends Wednesday from 1-2 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Silerton Baptist Church cemetery near Bolivar, Tennessee
Mr. Dukes was born June 30, 1932 in Jackson, Tennessee to the late Eldon Devere Dukes and Nellie Poole Dukes. He retired from the United States Army with over 20 years service, then worked with Columbus Carpet Mills until closing, and attended Pine Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years as of August 14, Grace Ann Cox Dukes, a son, Tony Kenneth Dukes, a granddaughter, Teri Ann Worthington, 4 great grandchildren, Kyndell Worthington, Tyler Crews, Caleb Jennings, and Jacob Jennings.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019