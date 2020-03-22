Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
CT Chapel, Taylor FH
Keon D. Simmons Obituary
Keon D.
Simmons
March 12, 1993-
March 14, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Keon D. Simmons, 27, of Phenix City, AL, passed Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service was held 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. David Dawson, officiating. Interment followed in Community Cemetery according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Simmons was born March 12, 1993 in Columbus, GA to Angela Simmons Sharp and Christopher Sharp. He was a member of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his parents Angela Sharp and Christopher Sharp; two sons, Ke'Edric Simmons and Kashmir Burks; three sisters, Keosha Sharp, Kyla Sharp, and Jabria Davis; two brothers, Kyron Sharp, Christopher Sharp, Jr.; grandmother, Lois Sharp; five aunts, Lillie Francis(Joe), Veronica Bellamy, Pamela Cousin, Geraldine Perryman, and Rethel Maddox; five uncles, Rickey Simmons, Taurus Sharp (Tara), John Lipscomb Jr., Donell Lipscomb and Darwin Lipscomb; two nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2020
Remember
